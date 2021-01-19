Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a new day for our country with the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States.
Recent events leading up to this transition of power have certainly not been a shining example of who we have become as a country, and have been an embarrassing set of circumstances to try to explain to our children or the rest of the world, for that matter. But it is good to know that just like we’ve done for over 200 years, this transfer of power will go forward tomorrow and a new administration will take the helm.
Moving from one administration to another is a precious piece of our democracy and an important symbol of who we are as The United States of America, yet one of those things that goes largely unnoticed because it (usually) happens so seamlessly.
A peaceful transfer of power is the ultimate expression of a country governed by law; not by individuals, rulers, dictators, or despots. Even our very first president, George Washington, knew the importance of yielding power when he gave up the presidency in 1783. Ever since, the peaceful transfer from one administration to another has become the bedrock of our nation’s identity, partisanship aside.
Granted, this year’s inauguration will be different. There will be barbed-wire wrapped fences, boarded-up windows around D.C, and 25,000 guardsmen stationed at the Capitol and around the city (that’s five times the number of American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, by the way) in order to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Not exactly what we are used to seeing on Inauguration Day, but an excellent reminder that it is law and order that rules in this country.
At 12 p.m. noon tomorrow, the law of the land will prevail and the new presidential administration will move forward.
God help us; may we all follow suit.
Ashley Walker
Editor
