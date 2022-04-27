LEBO - Marshall Dean Pendlay, 17, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home.
Marshall was born August 4, 2004 in Burlington, Kansas, the son of John Paul and Mindy Kay (Heller) Pendlay. He was a student at Lebo High School and was attending classes at Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia in the Automotive Technology Program.
He was an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved welding, woodworking, drawing, showing his horse, Skippy, and spending time with his dog, Lucy. His most beloved award was winning the 2021 Grand Champion Gelding at the Kansas State Fair. He was a past member of Boy Scouts, KSHSC and 4-H.
Marshall will be forever loved by his parents, John and Mindy; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Marjorie Heller of Lebo; paternal grandmother, Janet (Joe) Nevitt of Gridley; paternal grandfather, Roy Pendlay of Arkansas City; two aunts, Gina (Rob) Heller-Skaggs of McLouth, and Brandi Aye of Emporia and an uncle, Rex (Mariah) Pendlay of Kansas City.
Private services will be held. Marshall was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of him, and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
