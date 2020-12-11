Patricia Lynn McCullough, 61, of Snyder, Texas passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 just one-day shy of her 38th wedding anniversary.
Patricia was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the late Ronnie Hollipeter and Geraldine (Shoup) Hollipeter. She was raised in Wichita, Kansas where she graduated from North High School. She met Allen Ray McCullough in Eureka, KS and they were married on December 4, 1982. Together they shared a wonderful marriage that endured, her smile and kiss at the end of the day made her husband’s day. Patricia worked in numerous fields throughout her life. She went to school to pursue careers in Accounting, Bookkeeping, and as a Nail Technician. However, her greatest job was being a wife and mother to her children. She was loving and always gave sound advice. She nurtured and helped over 200 adopted children to become better people for their families and society. She knew each one of her adopted children and treasured her relationship with them personally. She will be remembered for her happy, loving, and kind spirit. She would give the shirt off her back to help others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Hollipeter; twin children, Matthew Ray and Marsha Kay; niece, Brandie Burks-Owens; and cousin, Ronnie Jones.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her loving husband, Allen Ray McCullough; children, Ronnie Farley, Christopher McCullough, and Marlana Moore; her mother, Geraldine Ringgold; grandchildren, Brianna Farley, Sierra Farley, Christian Blenden, Colton Farley, and Gaige Crooks; siblings, June Lang, Stephanie Burks, and Martin Ringgold; an aunt, Betty “JoAnn” Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private burial will take place at a later date in Snyder, Texas.
