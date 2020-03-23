The Emporia Gazette
United School District 253 released an announcement Monday that Emporia Public School families are welcome to pick up their students’ belongings and school Chromebooks on Tuesday.
The release read, “Staff will collect student belongings and bring them to the curb for families to place in their vehicles. For health and safety reasons, no one will be allowed in the school.”
Continuous learning will begin next week. The district is also conducting an online survey about home Internet access. To access the survey, visit USD253.org
The schedule for pickup is as follows:
Emporia High School
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday
Enter off of Graphic Arts
Emporia Middle School
6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday
6th grade enter in the back
8th grade enter in the front
7th grade enter in either the front or back
Elementary Schools
6:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Logan Avenue Only)
