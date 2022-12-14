The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up another successful traffic enforcement campaign following the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a written release, during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted seatbelt and drivers under the influence overtime patrols to aggressively target unrestrained and intoxicated drivers while upholding all Kansas traffic laws.
From Nov. 19-22, officers conducted 12 adult/teen safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, one DUI/DUID arrest and issued and 43 speeding citations, along with 18 other citations and arrests. In total, officers made 150 enforcement stops during the campaign.
According to agency spokesperson Deputy Jody Meyers, “the driving force behind enforcement campaigns like this is, first and foremost, to save lives and reduce injury on our Kansas roads.”
While this campaign may be over, the Lyon County Sheriff's Department stated that it will always be vigilant in its enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws.
Buckle up, it saves lives.
(1) comment
Thank You to all the men and women out there keeping us and the roadways safe for all of us.....Stay safe.
