As is usually the case, especially with high-conflict issues such as abortion, politicians on both sides are using confusing and polarizing language to explain legislation, and to elicit the votes they would like. Emporia Community Action (ECA) would like to take this opportunity to provide our neighbors with straightforward information they can use as they consider how they’ll vote this August.
Voting NO means: you are in favor of preserving the Kansas constitution as it is.
If the “Value Them Both” amendment fails, it will uphold the Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 decision that our constitution guarantees safe and legal access to abortion services (Hodes & Nauser, MDs, P.A. v. Schmidt).
Voting YES means: you are in favor of amending the Kansas constitution
If the “Value Them Both” amendment passes, the Supreme Court’s decision in Hodes v. Schmidt will effectively be overturned, opening the door to future restriction/regulation on abortion services.
How Kansas already regulates abortion:
Abortions in Kansas must be performed by a licensed physician.
Abortions are prohibited after 22 weeks, except in cases of life or health endangerment.
Late-term abortions and abortions based on gender selection are prohibited.
Private insurance coverage of abortions is limited to cases of life endangerment unless enrollees purchase additional coverage specific for abortions.
Public funding for abortion is available only in cases of life endangerment, rape, or incest.
Patients are required to undergo an ultrasound before an abortion
There is a 24 hour waiting period after state-directed counseling prior to receiving an abortion
Parental consent is required for minors to receive an abortion.
Details & Background:
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in a 6-1 decision in Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt that Section 1 of the Kansas Bill of Rights “affords protection of the right of personal autonomy, which includes the ability to control one’s own body, to assert bodily integrity, and to exercise self-determination. This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life — decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”
If the “Value Them Both” Amendment passes, it would reverse this decision by amending Section 1 of the Kansas Bill of Rights. Safe and legal abortion would no longer be considered a constitutional right in Kansas. To the extent allowed by the US Constitution, this would open the door for the Kansas legislature to introduce laws further restricting access to abortion services, which could include total bans on abortion like those that have already passed in Texas and Oklahoma this year.
Emporia Community Action
(1) comment
Okay, so: Yes = The State decides for me. No(thanks) = I'll decide for myself. Got It! Aug.2nd you say?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.