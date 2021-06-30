Tickets are now available for the 12th Annual Denim and Diamonds Benefit Fundraiser set for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Emporia State University's Memorial Union Webb Hall.
This is the largest annual fundraising for the hospital and directly supports local health care initiatives. The event includes a silent auction, program, dinner, live auction and entertainment.
Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser are designated to the development of a simulated apartment suite within the Inpatient Medical Rehabilitation unit. The suite will allow patients to practice independent living skills in a controlled environment prior to discharge.
With this addition, staff will be better able to determine challenges the patients may have while simultaneously building confidence in the patient. Patients who previously may have been destined to reside in a nursing facility are getting another chance at going home and the suite will provide many patients the opportunity to realize that chance.
“Our Inpatient Rehabilitation unit is an important piece of our hospital and allows patients to gain the function and mobility needed to safely return home after an illness or injury,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, chief medical officer and inpatient rehabilitation medical director. “This simulated apartment will take our program to the next level by allowing patients to practice in an environment more like what they will have at home, allowing them to have a better opportunity for success.”
Two premier Platinum level sponsors for this year’s event are Emporia Anesthesia Associates and Mathis Rehab Centers.
Newman Regional Health’s Director of Business Development, McKenzie Cinelli, said Denim & Diamonds would not have the continued success and growth without strong partnerships like those of EAA and Mathis Rehab, along with many other sponsors and donors who contribute to the fundraising efforts each year.
“Newman Regional Health is integral in providing healthcare to the citizens of Lyon County and the surrounding area,” said Larry Finley, CRNA and director of EAA. “Each year, the goal of Denim & Diamonds is to raise funds to accomplish the mission of Newman Regional Health, improving health in our communities by providing high quality care. EAA is proud to have sponsored for the last 12 years and looks forward to future events.”
Mathis Rehab Centers chief marketing officer Garret Seacat said Mathis was excited to once again be a Platinum sponsor for the event.
"Newman Regional Health's commitment to providing the highest quality care while keeping a small town feel goes hand in hand with the same commitment as Mathis Rehab Centers," he said. "We are proud to be a small part of the fundraising efforts that help bring the equipment and facilities needed to help community members get the care they need in the town they love.”
Tickets can be purchased directly from www.2021dd.givesmart.com. There are a limited number of tickets available and the event is expected to sell out. For more information on the 2021 Denim & Diamonds event or for help purchasing tickets, visit www.newmanrh.org/dd or call 620-341-7781.
