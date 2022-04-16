About 60 people took part in a multi-denominational devotion Friday afternoon, as they walked with a large, wooden cross through Emporia.
The Way of the Cross began at Grace United Methodist Church and ended at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
The offering of prayers at 14 stops, or stations, is associated with the Lord’s passion and death. It is adapted from a custom widely observed by pilgrims in Jerusalem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.