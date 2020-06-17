One new recovery and one new positive case of COVID-19 were recorded in Lyon County Public Health's latest data Wednesday afternoon.
The county has 39 active cases of the virus on record, along with 431 recoveries and six deaths, with 477 total cases reported overall.
The numbers come as state health officials reported 41 cases of the novel coronavirus and one death linked to funeral services and visitations in Shawnee County. The positive cases include residents from five different counties, the Shawnee County Health Department said in a news release Tuesday.
Health officials urged families to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and work with funeral directors and religious leaders to keep services safe. Possible steps include wearing masks, limiting attendance, practicing social distancing and using technology to connect virtually.
“We must stay diligent with conducting our own personal risk assessments when attending events such as funerals and larger family gatherings”, Linda Ochs, director of the county's health department, said. She also stressed that anyone who is sick should stay home.
Meanwhile, the State Finance Council on Tuesday unanimously approved $400 million that will be distributed to 103 Kansas counties to assist with the economic and health costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
New data released Wednesday shows Kansas has 11,681 cases, up 2 percent or 262 cases from Monday. The state health department also said that the number of COVID-19 deaths rose by two to 247.
It is unknown how many of those cases are still considered active.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also added three states to the state's quarantine list Wednesday, including Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas. Six states were also removed from the list, including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
This is effective for persons returning Wednesday and moving forward. The state will review and update this list July 1.
A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:
- Traveled to Maryland on or after May 12; Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.
- Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
- International travel on or after March 15.
Others needing to continue quarantining:
- Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.
