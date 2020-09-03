Former ESU professor James West Calvert (Jim) passed away on August 22nd at the University of Kansas Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 86 years old. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to The Emporia State University Foundation James and Kay Clavert Donor Advised Fund.
James was born September 26th, 1933 in Fort Worth, Texas to James Witheral and Edna West Calvert. He was an only child who was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended Metairie Park Country Day School, then Louisiana State University on an Air Force ROTC scholarship. He earned his degree in physics and his commission as second lieutenant in 1959. Stationed at Forbes Air Force Base, he met and married Kay Thomson, who preceded him in death. While she taught elementary school in Keats, Kansas, Jim enrolled in a master’s program at Kansas State University. During this time, the couple welcomed their first child, James William Calvert to the family.
Following completion of his master’s degree, he accepted a position to teach physics at Kansas State Teachers College, later Emporia State University. Later that year, the couple welcomed their second child, Anne Elizabeth Calvert. Jim taught physics and developed photography and pre-engineering programs during his tenure at ESU. Jim retired in 1998. He was recently honored with the James Calvert Endowed Professorship through a donation from former student Brian Tichenor.
Jim and Kay attended many of the university’s athletic and musical events. Beyond the regular programs, the couple worked to establish the Emporia Arts Council and frequently served as hosts for out-of-town artists. Their love for music led them to regular attendance at the OK Mozart Festival and the Central Illinois Jazz Festival.
Another passion of Jim’s since childhood was sailing. He and Kay were members of Perry Yacht Club which held two races every weekend in the summer. Regattas brought in boats from around the area, and the club used a big-top circus tent as a place to post results during the day and hold celebrations during the evenings. Jim served as Commodore of Flying Scot Fleet 89 several times.
Politics were especially important during his retirement years. After a lifetime of studying environmental science, he convinced Presbyterian Manor, where he lived for the past four years, to remove styrofoam from the facility. His willingness to engage his fellow residents in politics led to a romantic relationship with Joyce Stolfus, who passed away earlier this year.
Jim used his writing skills as a member of the Current Club at ESU. He and Bob Grover also worked together for more than five years to publish op-eds for the Emporia Gazette. A firm believer in progressive ideas, he and Bob regularly provided thoughtful commentary that often included definitions of terms to help educate their readers. His final column appeared in the Emporia Gazette on August 15th of this year.
Jim is survived by his two children, five grandchildren: Erinn Calvert of Mechanicville, New York; Adam Calvert of Emporia; and Brandi Calvert of Alva, Florida, and Madeline (Saffie) Calvert Bettis of Lawrence, Kansas; and one great granddaughter: Elana Calvert of Mechanicville, New York. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held.
