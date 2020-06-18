Work on Emporia's Panda Express, situated on the lot located at 2830 W. 18th Ave., is well underway, with crews putting the finishing touches on the building.
The fast food restaurant chain which serves Asian American cuisine is expected to open sometime next month.
"The tentative opening is scheduled for next month, though that timing is subject to change," said Aileen Donovan, a senior account executive with Havas Formula — the public relations firm representing Panda Restaurant Group.
Donovan said the restaurant is 2,300-square feet and will boast 66 interior seats. It will also include a drive-thru. The company expects to employ "around 20 people" at its Emporia location.
Panda Express is the largest Asian restaurant chain in the United States with 2,200 locations. The group began looking at coming to Emporia between 12 - 18 months ago, though formal plans for the site of the former Golden Corral were submitted in January.
For more information on the restaurant or possible job opportunities, visit www.pandaexpress.com.
Hoping they do very well, and that should be an excellent location to draw in business.
