Lyon County Public Health officials reported four new recoveries and one new positive of COVID-19, bringing the county's number of active cases back down to 27, Tuesday afternoon.
Overall, the county has recorded 533 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 498 recoveries and seven deaths.
Hospitalizations were down to one inpatient as of Tuesday afternoon. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.
To date, 3,233 individuals have been tested for the disease, with a 16.48% rate of infection. Statewide, more than 20,000 positives had been recorded as of Monday. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas records cases based on the individuals tested, not the number of tests.
^Testing questions
Gazette readers raised questions about the current turnaround for COVID testing, and how recent the latest positives that were reported to the public really were.
Both Lyon County Public Health and Newman Regional Health said the turnaround times would depend on where an individual was tested, but generally results were coming back within two or three days.
"It really depends on where you were tested and what lab it was sent to," Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively said. "We send most of ours to the state lab and it is about a 48-hour window."
Hively said some tests sent to private labs can take a little longer.
"I did see one that was tested on Thursday through Quest Lab that that took about three days," she said. "I can’t attest for [Newman Regional Health] or other private labs."
Newman Regional Health can do rapid testing for certain patients. Other tests are sent to Quest labs — a private laboratory that is not affiliated with the state.
"Our in-house testing has a turn-around time of 2-6 hours," Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said. "Our Quest tests have been coming back in 24 - 48 hours."
Knobloch said the hospital has not been using the state lab often, but did send a specimen to them recently.
"We haven’t used the state lab in a long time, but we did send one specimen to them last week," she said. "It took 96 hours to come back. That is the longest turnaround we’ve seen in a long time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.