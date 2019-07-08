Hayden Miller was killed after an accident involving a vehicle Monday morning.
Miller was a 2017 graduate of Emporia High School and is the son of Jason and Erica Miller of Emporia.
Around 7 a.m., dispatch indicated a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident had occurred near 3302 W. Sixth Ave.
While the investigation continues, according to the Emporia Police Department, initial information appears as though Miller was a passenger in a pickup truck, fell and was run over by the same pickup.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no evidence of foul play at this time, however, the investigation is still ongoing.
