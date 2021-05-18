Special to The Gazette
Newman Regional Health announced Tuesday that low-dose CT scan (LDCT) is now available to patients for lung cancer screening with a provider’s order. The first low-dose CT scan was performed on April 29.
CT, or computed tomography, is often referred to as a “CAT” scan and is a fast, non-invasive diagnostic tool used to see the inside of the body. Combining X-ray with advanced computer processing technology, CT scans create detailed images of internal structure and organs used to rule out or confirm the presence of certain abnormalities or diseases, such as cancer.
Newman Regional Health is registered with the ACR Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR), which is approved by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to enable providers to meet quality reporting requirements for receiving Medicare CT lung cancer screening payment. To view a list of LCSR Registrants, visit https://www.acr.org/-/media/ACR/Files/Registries/LCSR/LCSR-Participants.pdf.
“Newman Regional Health is excited to provide this service to allow early detection of potential cancers while using the lowest dose possible to obtain quality diagnostic images,” said Jim Crump, Director of Imaging at Newman Regional Health. “We encourage patients with a significant smoking history to discuss this option with their providers.”
The American Cancer Society recommends annual lung cancer screening for certain people at higher risk for lung cancer. A study on early detection of lung cancer found that the low-dose cancer screening test can reduce mortality for those at high risk. High-risk eligibility criteria include those over the age of 50 who are current or former smokers.
The American Lung Association has created a new low-dose CT lung cancer screening test and eligibility quiz. For those who have smoked, take the quiz today to see if screening could save your life: https://www.lung.org/lung-health-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/lung-cancer/saved-by-the-scan/quiz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.