FILE - In this Feb. 23, 1945, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines from the 5th Division of the 28th Regiment gather around a U.S. flag they raised atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima during World War II. This was the first flag raised by the Marine Corps at Iwo Jima. The Pacific War was so massive and so calamitous that it can be difficult to put it in context. There was the Marco Polo Bridge Incident that triggered the Sino-Japanese War, the Battle of Midway that changed the course of the war and the dramatic flag-raising on Iwo Jima. (Sgt. Louis R. Lowery/U.S. Marine Corp via AP File)