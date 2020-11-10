Editor’s note: This is part two in a two-part series written by local historians Jan Huston and Loren Pennington detailing the experiences of two Emporians, Ambrose Lopez and Edward Spielbusch, during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. The interviews were conducted by Loren Pennington, Emporia State University Emeritus Professor of History, in 2006. These interviews are available for perusal at the Lyon County History Center.
Spielbusch’s time on Iwo Jima was cut short by an injury. On the seventh day of the battle — his fourth on the island — a sniper got him. It was evening, and he had his men set up where he thought it was safe, possibly 200 feet from his company command post. He received word that he was to come to the company C.P. Since they had no radios (or phones), the only way he could get orders was to actually go to the C.P. He and his men had been more or less isolated from the rest of the company that day, but when they finally found them, he made a run for the C.P. It was situated in an old building foundation that had been dug out and framed with rocks.
“It was as big as an ordinary cow barn,” he said. To get there he had to jump over a big bunch of rocks about as high as a card table. A rifleman posted there said, “Be careful going through there. There’s been several men killed here.”
Spielbusch entered the C.P., got his orders, and ran back to his men. Within half an hour, he had to go back. This time when he went to jump over that bunch of rocks into the C.P., he got hit. A sniper got him right in the hip. It went in one side and came out on the other side of his leg. It was a serious wound in that it did much damage to the bone, but it hit no vital organs.
A company corpsman was immediately there to dress the wound, and Spielbusch was then carried back to the beach where he was almost killed a second time. As he was being carried, a big shell landed just beside his carriers, covering them all with the coral rock/ash. Since the carriers were near a foxhole, they dropped him and got into the hole, pulling him in behind them. By that time he was “bleeding like a stuck hog.” At the beach, he had a blood transfusion, and finally sometime that night he was transferred on board ship. It was a transfer ship, not a hospital ship, but there was medical service onboard. Casualties were high on Iwo Jima. The ship remained in the harbor two to three weeks before it finally took off. But he had good treatment, he said.
“Yes, you always got good treatment with the Navy,” he said.
He was taken to Guam where he stayed in a big field hospital about two months doctoring. After Guam he was transported to San Diego. Along the way he had some dental work done with one dentist working on him for about four hours one night. Once at San Diego, he spent another two weeks before he finally got his furlough to go home for 30 days. The war was over by then, and he spent the rest of his enlistment until April of 1946 with Naval doctors trying to decide if he was going to have surgery or a medical discharge. He eventually was given a 50% disability medical discharge.
Meanwhile Ambrose Lopez, who stayed on Iwo Jima for the duration of the battle, Feb. 23-March 28, saw constant action with his Company, the 9th, relieving the 21st and vice versa. One company would go into action and the other would go back. His description of “going back” was just back from the line of fire. The island was so small that there was really no place to go. They would fall back and rest for a night or two. That’s what it was called: rest. Lopez had numerous close calls. As he described it, one day they were advancing, and the number one gunner was right behind the corporal. Lopez was number two. When they went over a knoll, the number one gunner was shot in the back. A corpsman put on sulfa for treatment. A couple of days later the number one guy got infection so they sent him back and made Lopez the number one gunner. Lopez was afraid he would miss his targets. He didn’t know who the wounded gunner was shooting at, but he had got it in the back, and Lopez was right behind him.
Another story Lopez told was of a day when a lieutenant was behind the gunners with some other officers. The lieutenant may have been the company commander. At any rate, Lopez heard a Pop! and he turned back to see that a sniper had got the lieutenant in the neck. That scared Lopez because he couldn’t even see the sniper. He could have been killed at any time. He said, “You could think you were safe, but you weren’t.” Lopez always claimed the reason the Japanese killed so many Marines was because they were too close together. His division lost over a thousand men. The three Marine divisions lost 6,821 men total, and there were 26,000 casualties, a very expensive campaign. And yes, of the 21,000 Japanese on the island at the time of the attack, they lost over 19,000, while the U.S. took 1,083 prisoners. They knew theirs was a fight to the death.
A lucky penny
Of our Emporians, Edward Spielbusch had a most interesting story to relate. While in training at the beginning of his service, Spielbusch was stationed in New Zealand receiving his jungle training. For good luck, a young Maori child whom he had befriended gave him a lucky penny, actually a halfpenny. Being superstitious, Spielbusch drilled a hole in the penny and put it on the key ring on his belt loop.
After he was hit in the hip by a sniper’s bullet, he showed the penny to a minister making his rounds. He explained that he had received it as a good luck penny, and the minister replied, “I think it saved your life.”
The bullet had gone clear through the halfpenny and doubled it over before it hit Spielbusch. He was sure it deflected the bullet from tearing up both hips and entering any vital organs. Although over the years he had to have four hip replacements, he long felt grateful to the enemy who shot him. The wound got him sent home and may have saved him from worse injury or even death.
Both Lopez and Spielbusch are now deceased. Spielbusch died May 17, 2007, just a year after his interview with Pennington. Lopez died April 17, 2020.
Looking back
Fighting on Iwo Jima was tough. Marines wouldn’t get mail for weeks. There might sometimes be two or three days without water, but they always had food in their packs, either K rations or C rations. As far as hot food went, none. Both men admired their immediate superiors, their lieutenants and captains. Lopez remembered that his company commander earned the Medal of Honor. Both were thankful that they had learned to live by the rules. Both were glad they served their country and would do it again.
Each man respected President Truman’s decision to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, feeling that it had possibly saved the lives of thousands of other soldiers.
Paul Fussell, another veteran wrote 30 years later, “I was a 21–year-old second lieutenant leading a rifle platoon, although officially still in one piece, I had already been wounded in the leg and back severely enough to be adjudged, after the war, 40 percent disabled. But even if my legs buckled whenever I jumped out of the back of a truck, my condition was held to be satisfactory for whatever lay ahead.
“When the bomb dropped and news began to circulate that ‘Operation Olympic’ would not, after all, take place, that we would not be obliged to run up the beaches near Tokyo assault-firing while being mortared and shelled, for all the fake manliness of our facades, we cried with relief and joy. We were going to live. We were going to grow up to adulthood after all.”
Ambrose Lopez and Ed Spielbusch completely agreed.
