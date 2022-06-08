Robert Wayne Rice of San Angelo, Texas left this earth on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the age of 70, peacefully and surrounded by family.
Robert (Bob) was born September 27, 1951 in Ottawa, Kansas to Irvie and Helen Rice. He graduated from Ottawa University with a degree in Business Administration. Bob worked in the meatpacking industry. His strong work ethic saw him work his way from a butcher position until his final position as an executive Chief Operating Officer. His professional life took him and his family to live all over the country.
Bob loved his family above all else, where his wife and children were most important to him. He was a doting grandfather of two beautiful grandchildren who lovingly refer to him as “Papa”. Bob had many passions in life that he had actively pursued; he was an avid fisherman, golfer, and hunter. Always having a sense of adventure, he would take trips with his family out on the lake to waterski and fish. Bob also really loved animals and enjoyed training his dogs. He was a big fan of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the KU Jayhawks. Bob was also very gifted in many areas. Whether he was building a deck on his home or fixing his car, you can bet he was able to get the job done. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Rice; his children, Michael Rice (wife Samantha Rice) and Alicia Rice (husband John Stobbart); his grandchildren, Maesen Rice and Robert Rice; his brother, Randy; and his sister, Janet.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 am Thursday, June 9, 2022 at West Side Baptist Church in Emporia, KS.
