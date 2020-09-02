City of Emporia commissioners approved amendments to the city’s existing sidewalk enhancement policy during a brief action session Wednesday afternoon.
Originally drafted in 2012, the document provides guidance to area businesses on the temporary placing and permanent affixing of “enhancements” — such as displays, signs, tables, benches, bike racks and more — on sidewalks, right-of-ways, streets, and private/public parking spaces so as “not to impede traffic or pedestrian movements.
“[The amendments] are proposed in order to offer additional options and flexibility for local businesses … for display of merchandise, goods and wares, and/or the sale, service and consumption of prepared meals and beverages,” said City Attorney Christina Montgomery. “Applicants will be required to comply with all federal, state and local laws including the Americans with Disabilities Act and alcohol licensing requirements.”
Amendments to the 2020 version of the document include additional informational requirements for enhancement applications and an accompanying appeals process, as well as language requiring the removal of temporary enhancements — considered those which are not anchored to the sidewalk — at the end of each business day. As in the past, business owners looking to submit an application will be able to do so through the City of Emporia Engineering Department, which can be contacted online at development.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/engineering.
“I really appreciate all the work our staff did on this document,” said Commissioner Rob Gilligan. “We’re all trying to figure out the best way through this so we can help some of our business owners expand their offerings. I’m hopeful that this will create some new opportunities and that we’ll start to see some ideas come through conversations with the Board of Engineering.”
In other business Wednesday, a public hearing was held regarding sewer improvements at City Lift Station #2. Passing with no comment, commissioners then gave their official request for resolutions on the project, which includes the replacement of two flooded suction centrifugal wastewater pumps, valving and piping. The estimated total cost of the project is $1,703,200, which includes a grant request of $700,000. The local share of just over $1 million will be utilized from the City of Emporia’s KDHE-SRF loan.
Commissioners are expected to sign resolutions regarding the project during their Sept. 16 action session.
During the meeting, city commissioners also:
^ Approved CDBG CV grant allocation requests from local businesses and food pantries as submitted. A total of $132,000 is expected to be awarded to Emporia businesses suffering financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, while $35,000 will be given toward the support of area food resources.
^ Authorized the submittal of an application to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and execution of a resolution for Moderate Income Housing Program funding to develop and provide assistance for infill housing
^ Approved an ordinance authorizing the City of Emporia to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds series 2020 on behalf of S&S Quality Meats, LLC for the purposes of retiring the city’s 2015 taxable IRB’s issued to finance commercial improvements on behalf of Smoots Enterprises II, LLC
^ Approved a change order for Downtown Sanitary Sewer System Improvements Project No. SS1803, reducing the original contract amount by $112,470.73 for a final project total of $2,236,255,87
^ Accepted a new permanent sidewalk easement between the City of Emporia and Mr. G’s Express LLC along the east side of Prairie Street along Mr. G’s 6th Ave. carwash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.