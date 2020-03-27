Special to The Gazette
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia will be live-streaming Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. April 3.
Holy Thursday Mass on April 9 and Good Friday Service on April 10 will be streamed at 7 p.m. The Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 11 will be streamed at 8 p.m. Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Mass will be streamed, including Easter Sunday. Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday will continue to be streamed until further notice.
Streaming videos may be found on the “Sanctuary Views” channel on YouTube, or through the following link youtu.be/l_SvhiyqpZE
