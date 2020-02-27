Sedgwick - Anne K. Davis, 78, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS.
She was born July 29, 1941 at Emporia, KS to Dr. Kenneth Ross and Helen Ruth (Garrison) Hunter.
She earned her degree in music education from the College of Emporia in 1964.
She taught music in Sedgwick schools and also gave private lessons in her home.
She was also an active member of Sedgwick Christian Church where she directed the choir and played piano for services.
On February 7, 1971 she married Glenn E. Davis at Emporia. He preceded her in death June 5, 2014.
She is survived by sons, Steven (Pam) Davis, Franklin, TN, Lance (Paula) Davis, Sedgwick, Luke (Christy) Davis, Cottonwood Falls, Nathan (Alisha) Davis, Wichita; brothers, Kenneth (Lynne) Hunter, Winfield, James (Carolyn) Hunter, Scott City; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Hunter.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sedgwick Christian Church with Pastor Doug Ingmire officiating.
Memorials may be given to Sedgwick Christian Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
