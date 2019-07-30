The Emporia Gazette
Emergency personnel responded to a semi tractor trailer on fire on the turnpike Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. dispatch indicated a vehicle fire located around mile marker 128 heading northbound on the Kansas Turnpike.
The trailer was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.