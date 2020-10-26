Donna Mae Hayes, age 88, lifetime resident of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away October 23, 2020, at Diversicare of Council Grove.
Donna was born March 9, 1932 to Theodore and Velma Miller Litke in Council Grove. She graduated from Council Grove High School in 1950. A couple of years later, Robert Wayne Hayes drove to Donna’s in his yellow Mercury, with the rag top down, and asked to start courting. They married in November 1954, and lived happily ever after until his death on June 26, 2003. Donna worked as a phone operator for Council Grove Telephone, followed by Skeen Tax Service in Council Grove. Eventually, Wayne and Donna owned and operated Hayes Oil Company and Hayes Carry Out Chicken.
Donna enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, camping, annual pheasant hunting trips, and annual trips to South Texas with friends and family. She was famous for making rag rugs. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Donna loved her family, and was proud of each and every one of them.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; daughter, Lisa Wilburn; sister, Mary Ann Allen; and brothers, Allen, Frank, Teddy and Jim Litke.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Hayes and wife Kristie, Mike Hayes and wife Gina, and son-in-law, Larry Wilburn, all of Council Grove; sister-in-laws, Laverne Kufahl and Betty Litke; grandchildren, Kaysee Hayes (Becky), Ryne Hayes (Michele), Nathan Hayes (Juli), Kailea Horn (Jarryd), Erin Erichsen (Matt), Erica Effland (Kaleb), and Larisa Wilburn; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Donna will be missed by all.
A graveside service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 28th at Sunny Slope Cemetery. Masks are encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational UCC, or the Christian Church, sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
To leave a special message, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.