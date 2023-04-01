The community is invited to WEACT’s one-act plays this Sunday at the Emporia Arts Center.
This year’s spring productions are Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” and “The Bible in 30 Minutes or Less.” The performances are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 2. The performances will be held in the Davis Theatre at the arts center.
Director Alaska Turner said the shows were both family-friendly and would be a lot of fun.
“We decided we wanted to do one-acts because we haven’t done just a regular showing in awhile,” she said.
Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” was dramatized for the stage by Mark Bucci.
“It’s basically Mark Twain’s story about Adam and Eve while they’re in the Garden of Eden,” Turner said. Jesse Duncan and Mel Turney will perform. “They’re fabulous. ... It’s just so much fun.”
“The Bible in Thirty Minutes or Less” is a funny retelling of the whole Bible, Turner said.
“We have a really fun cast of local comedians that we have not been able to get together for awhile,” she said. “Some young, some new, and they are just having a ball telling the stories.”
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children for both shows.
