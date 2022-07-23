2021 Graduate Tristan Smith recently returned from an intense 12-week boot camp and is now considered a private. The next step is MCT (Marine Combat Training) which will be held at Camp Pendleton, California, before moving on to MOS (Military Occupational Specialties) school in Fort Lee, Virginia.
“Boot camp wasn’t as hard physically as I thought it would be, but it was mentally challenging,” explained Smith.
Boot camp is a very team-oriented process and like anything there were many different personalities that were blended into a very close unit including drill instructors and others in the platoon. Smith said it was frustrating at times.
“Other people’s actions and behaviors shaped the way your day would go as we were all considered as one,” he said. “All in all, it was a very fun experience in many ways. The training drills were fun, and I met a lot of great people. I have no regrets and feel it has made me a better person and can’t wait to see what the future holds for me in my new life with the Marines.”
Tristan’s days at home are numbered as he is set to leave Madison again on Aug. 25, and that has to be hard on parents watching him go out into the world like this on his own at such a young age. Tristan’s mom, Amy Smith, said it’s hard to put into words how she feels.
“Honestly, words can’t express how proud I am of him,” she said. “I have noticed a new confidence and he’s definitely more talkative. The Marines have one of the toughest boot camps and he did it.”
Amy would go on to say that he excelled in so many things while he was in training, “Cody and I are just so proud of him and look forward to what’s to come.”
