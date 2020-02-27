Emporia City Commissioners reviewed end-of-the-year financial reports for 2019 during a brief study session Wednesday at the civic auditorium.
Finance Director Janet Harrouff said the year ended on a positive note for the city, with just one fund — the city’s water fund — falling short of its budgeted reserves.
The city strives to maintain a 20 percent reserve requirement in the utility funds for emergency expenses and repairs. Due to ongoing debts related to the wastewater treatment plant and the commission’s decision to increase water rates by only 5 percent for 2020, the water fund ended the year at 18 percent.
“It’s important to have those reserves,” Harrouff said. “We had about $350,000 of unexpected expenses in the water fund and also the sewer fund, therefore we need to utilize those reserves. If we don’t have those reserves, it’s very difficult to handle those emergencies that come up.”
Harrouff said of the $2.4 million spent on infrastructure last year, the city spend just less than $2 million on its streets and sidewalks.
“We’ve been doing about $2 million every year [on streets] and $2 million should go a long ways, but it doesn’t go as far as people think,” she said. “We’re doing as much as we can with the limited resources that we have. We’re making progress.”
Harrouff said a lot of the progress being made in 2019 was not visible — it was underground.
“We have about a $3 million sewer relining project going on right now,” she said. “We’re doing a lot of things that may not be visual, but they are just as important as everything that’s above ground, too.”
Overall, Harrouff said Emporians should know city staff were working hard to spend resources responsibly.
“The city commission and city staff is working as hard as they can with the limited number of resources that we have, trying to make the dollar go as far as possible,” she said. “It’s not possible to do everything, but we’re doing as much as we can with it.”
