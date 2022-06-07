The Emporia Gazette
The Flint Hills Optimist Club has announced this year’s outstanding area seniors and scholarship winners.
Each year, the club has a youth appreciation event where the committee asks counselors and principals for the names of some of their outstanding high school seniors at Lyon County schools.
This year’s oustanding area seniors are:
Olpe High School: Brayden Weiss, Jed Cole, Emma Krueger
Northern Heights High School: Aubrey Hinrichs, Coy Horton, Aaron Ross
Emporia High School: Hayden Knuth, Rylee Peak, Kailly Mejia, Allie Baker
Hartford High School: Reagan Darbyshire, Kiernan Beshears, Brianna Sapp
This year’s winner of a $500 scholarship is Ross, who was recommended by his counselor Jessica Woodrow. The scholarship is awarded through a random drawing. Ross plans to attend Flint Hills Technical College.
Ross joins two other students who were chosen while playing in the Flint Hills Optimist All-Star Basketball game. Those winners were Elizabeth Armstrong of Council Grove HIgh School and Toby Miller of Lyndon High School. Armstrong plans to attend Cowley County Community College and Miller plans to attend Washburn Institute of Technology.
