Three Emporia educators received big honors Wednesday during separate surprise visits across the district.
Emporia Middle School eighth grade English teacher Misty Lawson was named as the district's secondary education Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee.
"It's an honor and I'm very grateful to be nominated and represent the area and the school district," Lawson said.
Now in her 24th year of teaching with USD 253, Lawson said she always loved working with children. She began working with younger students, getting elementary certifications before moving up into the middle school.
"Middle school is actually where my heart is," she said. "They are different. They are like young adults, but they're still kids at heart."
Lawson said it's important to make relationships with her students, and share a lot of her own backstory.
"Once they realize that I am also human and I also make mistakes, they are willing to try a little harder and realize that mistakes are OK in the classroom and that we will work through that, then we can work through to a higher level," she said.
The goal, she said, is to get her students to become lifelong learners.
A short time later at Emporia High School, Martha MacKay was named the 2023 Emporia Master Teacher and Kansas Master Teacher nominee. She was joined by the district's 2022 Master Teacher, Andy Battenfield.
MacKay has been teaching for 19 years, including seven with the Emporia school district. She is an honors chemistry and physical science, and earth and space science teacher.
"I am truly honor; there's no other thing that I can say," she said. "I am truly honored by my peers, by everything. I'm honored."
MacKay has always been a teacher, starting when she set up a classroom for her stuffed animals.
"[I taught them] math facts and sight words and spelling words, so my parents always knew that I wanted to be a teacher from the time that I was a little kid," she said.
MacKay being a good teacher is a matter of balance.
"It's a balance between having a relationship with your students, but also having high expectations," she said. "Those relationships develop through high expectations and accountability."
The final honoree of the day was Riverside Elementary School first grade teacher Megan Powers, who was named the district's elementary education Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee.
Powers has been teaching for 16 years — all of them at Riverside.
"It feels very rewarding," she said of the nomination through tears, adding that it felt like her hard work had paid off.
Powers said she didn't always want to be a teacher. In fact, her first major in college was business.
"I started taking accounting classes and I hated it and I was just pulled back to the kids," she said. Her grandfather was a teacher and principal for a long time, Powers said, and she saw first hand the kind of impact education can have. "I realized that's really where I wanted to be."
Powers said she loves the Riverside community, adding the kids are "awesome." She said a helpful staff that works together as a team is also a bonus.
When it comes to being a good teacher? Patience is key.
And of being a good teacher?
"The biggest thing is to love them," she said. "Just show them the love and they'll show you the love back, and they'll work hard for you."
