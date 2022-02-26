Today we see a focus on self that is responsible for much of the disarray in American society. While it creates a dysfunctional system, it’s not a new phenomenon.
The current focus on self that we refer to is the number of people who refuse to get vaccinated because “no one or no government can tell me what to do.” It’s an attitude of “me first” that is the attitude of Donald Trump, who cannot accept the vote of the American people who chose to elect Joseph Biden in 2020.
It is the same attitude of elected officials at the state and national level who place their party’s power over the will of the people. Their party’s power enables THEM to win elections.
Once in power, the trend continues. Mitch McConnell, minority leader of the U.S. Senate, and his colleagues vote at his behest and often without regard for the best interest of their constituents’ and the nation’s welfare. His mantra seems to be to ruin the country when under Democratic control, and then change laws and rules to keep power consolidated when under Republican control.
It’s the same attitude in state governments where we have examples of the governors of Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia promoting laws that tighten voter requirements they say will fight election fraud — when no evidence of voter fraud can be found.
It’s the same attitude in Kansas when the Republican-dominated Legislature recently passed a congressional redistricting bill, vetoed by the Democratic governor, that is a classic case of gerrymandering to diffuse the votes of minority populations in two predominantly urban eastern counties. Again, the purpose was to sustain power of the party, regardless of the impact on the electorate at large.
All of these examples have a common ingredient — “me (or us) first.” But it’s nothing new, despite world religions that have taught the concept of love and care for one’s neighbors.
Islam, with nearly two billion followers worldwide, urges followers to spend their wealth in charity both secretly and openly, and those who do will be rewarded by God. One of the teachings of Muhammad was that God expects people to be generous with their wealth and not to be miserly.
Five hundred million Buddhists today recognize that Buddha taught that “the Middle Way” was the way to nirvana — not leading a life of luxury and indulgence but also not one of too much fasting and hardship. Buddha taught followers to lead a decent life; do not speak unkindly of others or tell lies.
Hinduism, according to most scholars, dates back more than 4,000 years and now has about 900 million followers. A fundamental principle of this religion is that people’s actions and thoughts directly determine their current and future lives. Hindus strive to achieve dharma, which is a code of living that emphasizes good conduct and morality.
Christians believe that Jesus redefined values expressed in the Old Testament by declaring there are two Great Commandments: Love God and love your neighbor as yourself. Thus, Christians are expected to apply these two commandments in their daily lives. “Me first” does not fit into this model.
In our United States history, we find examples of violence — not love — directed to our neighbors. Americans have engaged in the murder of Native Americans, Mexicans, Asian, and African Americans during our history. Currently, our news reports include the killings of Americans by Americans, often using guns. Too often we learn of white police shooting black men and women. Shootings in schools have become nearly routine.
Often the act of domination is more subtle. Throughout history, women have been subjected to violence and subjugation by males. Even in the 100 years since women earned the right to vote in this country, we still have not elected a woman president, and our Congress and state legislatures continue to be dominated by men. The treatment of women has been a more subtle but no less despicable display of power and self-centered behavior by men. And it still occurs.
While our political leaders do not use guns and other weapons in their efforts to gain power, they display the same kind of ruthless and self-centered craving for power that we have seen in other countries and in our own history — the placing of individual power and glory over the interests and needs of others and the country.
In recent years, the “me first” attitude has been manifested in politics at all levels, resulting in win-at-all-costs behavior during elections and in federal, state, and local legislative bodies. The concepts of negotiation and compromise are seen frequently as a sign of weakness. This is a relatively recent phenomenon, but it must stop.
Needed is a reassessment of our values, and it starts with each of us. We must rid ourselves of vitriol and start thinking of the other — the friend, the spouse, the client, the constituent, the leader, the colleague, the government representative we elect. We must place ourselves in their place and treat that person as we wish to be treated.
Does this sound familiar? It’s what many of us were taught by our parents, by our teachers in school and in Sunday school. It’s a simple rule — the Golden Rule: Do to others as you would have them do to you.
What a concept. The challenge is for each of us to implement the Golden Rule — every minute of every day.
(2) comments
Another sterling offering by Grover and Calvert. Thank you, gentlemen! This is rich with wisdom, which I intend to take to heart.
I believe that one's personal relationship with their higher power can have a tremendously positive result in their life. Unfortunately, many will eventually try to impose their understanding of God's love and will onto others. Try to remember that "your religion" is just that. Over time scripture will get morphed into most anything, one of my personal favorites is " Blessed are the Cheesemakers". The message remains, but just don't take all the dogma so seriously.
