Bloom House Youth Services hosted its monthly FUNdraiser trivia night on Friday, May 26, when teams were tested on their knowledge of the Star Wars universe.
The Force was with winners The Lone Rangers, made up of executive director Clara Corn, project manager Emily Yell and frequent guest Ash Boyer, who scored big in the final lightning round.
Boyer attributed his knowledge of Star Wars to his aunt, who is a huge fan.
“I really just came for the drama,” Boyer said. Even so, he was his team’s MVP when he correctly answered the two questions that put them in the lead.
Bibbity Bobbity Boba Fett, made up of father-son duo Chris and Callum Conway, were the runners-up.
Trivia, snacks and good-natured debate are hallmarks of Bloom House trivia nights. In addition to raising funds, the evening is a socially-oriented extension of the organization’s other services.
Corn reported that in the first three months of this year, Bloom House served 199 hot meals and had almost 300 visits to the drop-in center. As of Friday, the youth shelter had at least one occupant for 77 of the 141 days in 2023.
“We had many days with more than one occupant in the shelter, but to have occupancy for more than 50% of the year so far, that’s significant,” she said. “We are especially proud of the fact that none of those youth exited into homelessness. Every single one went on to a secure living arrangement.”
This summer Bloom House will continue most of its regular activities with a few adjustments.
Art therapy, provided by therapist and director of services Carolee Conway, is supplemented by therapy interns who are available after Conway’s regular hours.
“This allows greater access to that therapy,” Corn said. “It means we can help more youth and our interns have more opportunities to work on their skills and experience.”
Tuesdays are now Take Charge Tuesdays instead of Tacos and Tutoring.
“We’ll still have tacos, but instead of offering tutoring services, we’ll help with goal-setting and taking steps to reach those goals,” Corn said.
The Wellness Wednesday Group meets weekly from 5 - 7 p.m. and Ink Creative meets Thursdays from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday game nights are weekly from 5 - 8 p.m.
“This summer we’re planning some other fun activities for Friday nights,” Corn said. “We’ll still do board games and video games on some Fridays, but we’re also going to the zoo, the Jones Aquatic Center and having a movie night.”
Bloom House hosts Second Saturday Second Breakfast on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
“Second Saturday Second Breakfast is open to the community and is a chance to come see what we’re doing while eating delicious food,” Corn said.
Providing meals and snacks is a cornerstone of Bloom House’s services because food insecurity is rampant among the population the organization serves. Most events and activities include food, and hungry youth have access to food and a kitchen for preparation. Corn said donations of food and funds for groceries are always welcome.
“With food costs going up, that’s a major expense for us,” she said. Items such as macaroni and cheese, ravioli, Pop Tarts, granola bars, fruit snacks, juice, Koolaid and Capri Sun are especially appreciated.
“Basically, if you think your teen will eat it, then ours definitely will,” Corn said.
Special events this summer include the second annual Shakeout Coffee Ride on June 1, sponsored by Gu Energy Labs and hosted by gravel cycling icon Yuri Hauswald.
On June 16, the community is invited to Prom Like It’s 1999!, a Pride month party “with a 1990s vibe.”
“This is a come-as-you-are party, but we encourage people to dress in their best ‘90s attire or prom finery,” Corn said.
The party will be at 627 Event Space, 627 Commerical St., and features a taco buffet, photo booth and music by DJ Will Power.
Prom tickets and more information about all events and services are available at bloomhouseks.org.
