Senior Day can always add some pressure to a final home performance.
If the Emporia State women’s basketball team — and their three eldest players — felt an extra burden, it certainly didn’t show.
All three Lady Hornet seniors scored in double-digits as the Lady Hornets finished the afternoon with a 97-69 victory over Rogers State on Saturday at White Auditorium.
The Hillcats still presented much greater resistance than in the first meeting of the two teams, which saw ESU carry away a 62-point margin of victory.
“It’s always hard, you always try to prepare, you try to tell your team you can’t ever underestimate anybody, you always have got to be ready because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “As much as you try to say it, sometimes it’s hard for them to really do it. Especially if you get off to a quick start and get some separation, score some points, then things get rolling. You see how that happened in the second half. We got some separation, then ... we subbed and we just didn’t maintain the same intensity and they kind of came back on us a little bit. (In) college basketball, teams have a lot of pride. For Rogers, it’s the last game of their season, for some of these seniors, it might be the last game that they ever play in college basketball. You have to expect them to come out and play hard, lay it all on the line. I thought Rogers did a great job of that today. They competed all the way to the end.”
Emporia State had reached a double-digit lead before the end of the first quarter, but Rogers State countered with a run to close the deficit back to four, at 22-18.
The Lady Hornets returned the favor, getting as far ahead as 16, but the Hillcats again answered with a push to rally within nine just before halftime.
“(Senior Day can provide) hard games to play in because they’re really emotional and obviously, it’s the last time they’re going to be playing here at White,” Wynn said. “You put a lot into those. You want it to be the best game you possibly can play, sometimes you press a little bit and try (too) hard. I thought our seniors handled it very well.”
The third quarter, which has provided Emporia State any number of problems throughout the season, gave the Lady Hornets a boost on Saturday as they opened the second half with a 16-0 run to seemingly blow the game open.
Rogers State made one last push, trimming a 28-point deficit back to 17 before ESU was able to finish things off.
Though the Hillcats shot nearly 45 percent from the floor, 20 turnovers proved most costly as the Lady Hornets shot 51 percent, including 35 points from the extra possessions they received.
Freshman Tre’Zure Jobe scored a team-high 20 points for Emporia State, but Morgan Laudan, Mollie Mounsey and Jessica Wayne each reached double-digits (13, 18 and 13 respectively) in their final game on Slaymaker Court.
“This place is truly a special building and I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else (for) my four years,” Laudan said. “(I’m) just thankful to have been a Lady Hornet for four years and can’t wait to keep playing.”
The victory assured ESU of the two-seed in the MIAA Postseason Tournament. The Lady Hornets will open their turn at 2:15 p.m. Thursday against the winner between Wednesday’s meeting between seventh-seeded Central Oklahoma and 10th-seed Northwest Missouri.
ESU enters the postseason having won seven of its final eight games.
“That just will catapult us into next week and hopefully we can win an MIAA Championship,” Mounsey said.
“This is when the fun begins,” Wayne said. “You’ve got to give it your all because you never know when it might be your last game.”
Notes:
Wayne’s 13 points moved her into 29th on the all-time scoring list ahead of Kristie Nelson-Lackey (1986-90). She is just three behind Kathryn Flott for 28th.
Mounsey is four 3-pointers away from fifth on the ESU single-season list.
Jobe has dealt out 91 assists on the season, moving into fourth on the freshman list, passing Deena Holloway (1998-99) and Melissa Church (1991-92).
The undefeated season at White is ESU’s sixth-ever perfect home campaign.
RSU 14 16 19 20 — 69
ESU 20 22 27 28 — 97
Rogers State (4-24, 2-17): Jackson 8-9 4-8 20, Floyd 8-16 4-9 23, Ali Brown 6-13 0-0 12, Aly Brown 0-4 2-2 2, Garner 2-7 0-0 4, Gajdosova 1-6 2-2 4, Luna 0-1 2-2 2, Kliewer 0-0 2-2 2.
Emporia State (22-6, 15-4): Laudan 6-9 1-2 13, Handy 5-10 3-3 15, Jobe 8-13 3-4 20, Wayne 5-7 2-2 13, Mounsey 6-14 4-4 18, Martin 2-4 2-2 7, Sheats 3-6 1-2 8Schultz 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: RSU 3-20 (Floyd 3-8, Ali Brown 0-2, Aly Brown 0-4, Garner 0-3, Gajdosova 0-2, Luna 0-1); ESU 9-30 (Laudan 0-1, Handy 2-5, Jobe 1-4, Wayne 1-2, Mounsey 2-8, Martin 1-3, Sheats 1-3, Schultz 1-2, Gordon 0-2).
Rebounds: RSU 35 (Jackson 8), ESU 32 (Handy 7); Assists: RSU 17 (Floyd 6), ESU 23 (Mounsey 8).
Fouled Out: RSU- Aly Brown, ESU- None.
