SEARCY, Ark. — The Emporia State women’s basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to claim a 62-59 victory over Henderson State on the second day of the Big Red Stores Classic in Searcy, Ark.
ESU trailed much of the first half, with a three-point deficit after the first quarter spreading even to double-digits briefly in the second.
The Lady Hornets slashed into that deficit quickly in the second half, including an 8-0 run to flip the scoreboard to a 48-41 advantage heading into the fourth.
After ESU pulled away by as many as nine, the Reddies themselves rallied back within one at 55-54. The Lady Hornets remained in front the rest of the way, though though Henderson State got the ball back with 10 seconds to go, trailing by three, but it was unable to get a final shot off.
Wayne had a game-high 18 points, as well as four steals. Laudan scored 13 and Jalyn Harris had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
ESU ‘will play its home opener at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Hornet men fall to Wonder Boys, 79-59
RUSSELLVILLE, ARK. — Host Arkansas Tech used an early run to distance itself from Emporia State and take a 79-59 victory on Saturday night.
ESU and ATU were within one point as late as the 3:39 mark in the first half, but the Wonder Boys finished the half with a 13-5 run and the Hornets couldn’t recover,
Brenden Van Dyke led the Hornets with 15 points and seven rebounds. Saadique Perkins also scored 11, while Keyon Thomas added 10.
ESU’s home opener will be Tuesday evening with a 6:30 tipoff scheduled at White Auditorium against Kansas Wesleyan.
Maki earns All-Region as ESU men 14th at final meet
JOPLIN, Mo. — Sophomore Matthew Maki earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors over the weekend, placing 25th at the NCAA DII Central Region Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning.
As a team, the ESU men placed 14th while the Hornet women were 19th.
Maki’s time of 31:34.4 paced Emporia State, just a minute ahead of senior Gabe Sams, who placed 50th with a time of 32.18.2 on the 10K course.
Freshman Sarah Schaar was 56th, crossing the finish of the 6K race in 22:55.7. Sophomore Hannah Showalter and Kaitlyn Karjala were 98th and 107th, respectively.
