Flint Hills Technical College's Practical Nursing program was recognized by Mountain Measurement, INC, for ranking No. 1 out of 1107 programs nationwide for the number of graduates passing the National Council Licensure Examination.
The announcement was made late Monday. This ranking is based on comparisons between programs with at least 10 graduates who took the NCLEX-PN examination during the same reporting period.
"Flint Hills Technical College is proud of its Practical Nursing program for continually prioritizing its students and demonstrating the highest levels of integrity within their field," FHTC said in a written statement. "Congratulations and thank you to all past and present students, faculty and staff for your dedication to making this achievement possible."
