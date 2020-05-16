For the Class of 2020, the show did not go on as planned this spring.
Student life changed overnight after Lyon County schools closed in mid-March to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. While most students will go on to some version of normal school routines and activities once classes resume, this year’s graduating class is experiencing a unique end to their K-12 years.
The Emporia Gazette previously profiled student athletes, and now we turn to members of the Class of 2020 in the performing arts. What performances were they preparing for this spring? How do they feel about having the final months of their high school careers disrupted? What’s next for these talented young people?
Sophie Arens and Debra Sparks-Thomas, Seniors at Northern Heights High School, were preparing for the 2020 Forensics season. Forensics is made up of 10 categories of competitive speech, drama and interpretation. Tournaments began at the end of January and ran until the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring activities in mid-March.
“I had one of my pieces memorized,” Arens said. “I was working on the other one and hoping to take it to State. I’ve been to State before and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Sparks-Tayler had also set a goal to compete at the State Forensics tournament one more time.
“I’ve made it to State before and was hoping to make it again,” she said. “I had my pieces picked out, I was doing serious solo and prose.”.
The spring play was also canceled, which was particularly disappointing for Arens who was finally getting her dream of performing musical theater.
“I’d been begging to do a musical since Freshman year, and we were going to do a revue,” Arens said. “The casting was just amazing for everybody. I was so disappointed.”
Kamryn Dold, a senior at Emporia High School, performed with the school choir and theater productions. She was preparing to perform a solo and in a small ensemble at the Regional Solo & Ensemble competition as well as in the school’s spring concert and the theater department’s Senior Showcase.
Performing served as an emotional outlet for Dold, so having those opportunities cut short has been a challenge.
“For me, performing is a way to cope with all of the stress and emotions I experience,” she said. “It is a way for me to stay sane during the craziest times. It is also a way for me to connect with my peers, and grow closer to my friends.”
Sophia Seeley was a member of the EHS Black Orchestra and principal of the viola section this year. The orchestra was supposed to have two more concerts this year, one in April and one in May, both of which were canceled. Seeley had also been preparing to compete in the Regional Solo & Ensemble competition where she hoped to qualify for the state competition.
“My whole orchestra had been preparing since January to go to the State Large Group competition where we hopefully would have received a one for the first time in my high school career,” she said.
Missing out on those opportunities and other traditional senior class experiences has been hard for Seeley.
“To say I was disappointed would be an understatement, I was utterly heartbroken,” she said. “Knowing that I will never sit in that orchestra room for my first class of the day ever again is something I am still having trouble processing. [The lockdown happened] right when everything was about to get exciting, with prom, the end of the trimester and saying goodbye to the people I have spent the last four years of my life around — I will never get those experiences back.”
Sparks-Thomas is also trying to process how differently her senior year ended than what she expected.
“It’s been pretty emotional,” Sparks-Thomas said. “My school is very small. I’m graduating from a class of 30 and we’re all pretty close. We didn’t remember our last day or our last practice. I’m pretty upset. We didn’t do a senior prank or senior skip day.”
For Dold, working through her emotions has brought her to a different perspective.
“When I first learned the remainder of my high school career would be online, I was very shocked,” Dold said. “I wasn’t sure how to react. I’ve had a lot of emotional ups and downs during this time, but I eventually learned to be okay with it and I realized that I, as well as all the other seniors, will have experienced something extremely unique to us.”
Plans for recognizing the Emporia High School Class of 2020 are still in development as the district works with public health officials.
Northern Heights High School plans to hold a graduation ceremony outdoors on July 18 and Senior prom on July 25.
“Our school is trying everything they can to give us the rest of our Senior experience,” Sparks-Thomas said.
While the end of their high school careers may not have been what they hoped for, these members of the Class of 2020 are looking ahead to their next steps.
Seeley will attend Emporia State University to pursue a career in Secondary Education with a focus on English and History. She auditioned for the ESU Chamber Orchestra as well, with the intention of expanding her music career and not only got in but received a scholarship for Music Talent.
Arens plans to attend the University of Kansas where she will pursue a degree in pharmacy.
Dold will attend ESU where she will join the Choir.
Sparks-Thomas is headed to Washburn University where she will pursue a degree in psychology with minors in sociology and pre-law. She plans to attend law school.
