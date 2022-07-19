Peyton Hair of Garden Plain, Kan., will receive a Pre-Medical Fellowship from Emporia State University.
Hair will formalize the award with a signing ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Garden Plain Community Library.
A number of medical professionals who are ESU alumni and friends came together in 2017 with a shared goal: to recruit exceptional incoming freshmen and support them in their goal to be admitted to medical school. Through their generous giving, the Pre-Medical Fellowship was born.
Successful applicants receive a $10,000 fellowship, payable at $2,500 per year for four years, so long as they remain on the pre-medical track and maintain full-time academic status with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0.
The fellowship includes a paid clinical internship at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. During the student's summer experience, they will be matched with a physician mentor who will help guide the experience. The student will spend 20 paid hours per week for six weeks total in a clinic, hospital, and specialty study setting. Each experience lasts two weeks in each setting.
To be considered for the scholarship, the student must be an incoming ESU freshman and have declared their intention to follow the pre-medical track for preparation for medical school (MD or DO). Preference is given to students who graduate from high schools in Kansas.
Students enrolled in Emporia State's pre-medical programs find success. In 2022, 100% of Emporia State pre-medical students who applied for medical schools were accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.