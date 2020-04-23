The David Traylor Zoo officially welcomed its newest attraction Thursday with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
In a press release, Director Lisa Keith wrote:
"Today we broke ground on the Laughing Kookaburra exhibit! Due to Covid-19, it was a private ceremony with exhibit sponsor, ESB Financial (Karen Sommers & Jim Wayman), EFOZ Board President, Sharon Tidwell, Oasis Campaign Co-Chair, Duane Henrikson and Zoo Director, Lisa Keith.
