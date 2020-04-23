The David Traylor Zoo officially welcomed its newest attraction Thursday with a ceremonial groundbreaking. 

In a press release, Director Lisa Keith wrote:

"Today we broke ground on the Laughing Kookaburra exhibit! Due to Covid-19, it was a private ceremony with exhibit sponsor, ESB Financial (Karen Sommers & Jim Wayman), EFOZ Board President, Sharon Tidwell, Oasis Campaign Co-Chair, Duane Henrikson and Zoo Director, Lisa Keith.

We are thrilled to be starting the "OASIS" Campaign construction and will continue to post photo updates of the progress on our website (www.emporiazoo.com)  or on our Facebook page (Emporia Zoo). 
 
A BIG THANKS to ESB Financial for supporting the Zoo's Oasis Campaign!!"

