The Lyon County Commission heard a year-end update from CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness Thursday morning.
CEO Amanda Cunningham said the center was able to accomplish a lot in 2021, including securing its eventual new home on Merchant Street and the receipt of a $2.4 million grant that's allowed for greater community outreach.
"We're opening a Hispanic clinic, where it's offsite and has a Spanish-speaking clinician, case manager and receptionist," she told The Gazette after the meeting. "We can try to make it feel safer to come in for services."
Cunningham said that clinic is projected to open at the beginning of March.
She said the mental health center is also pushing for larger outreach to the agricultural community.
"Over the last few years there's been an increase in suicide and mental illness in that population," she said.
CrossWinds has also pushed for greater self-care for its employees, bringing in some exercise equipment and allowing for opportunities to decompress throughout the day.
Cunningham said CrossWinds is also taking part in the "SOAR" program — or SSI/SSDI Outreach Access and Recovery."
"It's a program where individuals who are suffering from severe mental illness and don't have insurance ... it's kind of a fast track to getting them on a medical card and state benefits," she said. "We've had 17 of 19 cases be successful, which actually brought over $120,000 back into organiations that they were receiving healthcare from."
Cunningham said the mental health center is also preparing for a new model of care as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), which is the result of new legislation passed last year.
"It's focus is really the treatment of the entire community vs. the individual," she said. "So, looking at how we can go outside of our four office walls and help treat the community. That could be things like improved collaboration with primary care, law enforcement and add to the things that we're already doing."
Commissioners also:
- Approved the Annual Federal Forfeiture Certification Report presented by Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope.
- Approved an invoice for the Kansas Secretary of State in the amount of $7,100 for the annual user license fees of the voter registration system.
- Signed a memorandom of understanding for the Lyon County Reception Center with Coffey County.
