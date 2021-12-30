First responders are handling a reported crash with injuries at West U.S 50 and Road E.
The call for help came around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated as new information develops.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly cloudy early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected late. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 30, 2021 @ 11:45 pm
First responders are handling a reported crash with injuries at West U.S 50 and Road E.
The call for help came around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated as new information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.