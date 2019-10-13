A family member confirmed to The Gazette that two men from Emporia died in a traffic fatality in Montana last week.
Lorenzo Javier Segura, 18, and 35-year-old Raudel Palacio died when, at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Montana Highway 16 in the eastern portion of the state.
Segura was a 2019 graduate of Emporia High School. Palacio was originally from Mexico, but was living in Emporia, according to a family member.
The Great Falls (Montana) Tribune reported that, according to the Montana Highway Patrol, Segura was driving a 2001 Honda S2000 when he lost control and started to skid sideways while entering onto a bridge. The vehicle, which was traveling northbound, entered the southbound lane and was struck in a T-bone collision by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old Billings, Montana, man.
According to the report, both Segura and Palacio were deceased upon arrival of the Montana Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Ford was airlifted from a nearby hospital, but he did survive his injuries.
The Great Falls Tribune reported that Palacio — a passenger in the vehicle driven by Segura — was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Speed and road conditions were both believed to be factors in the crash.
