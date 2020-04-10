While local emergency personnel are currently spending much of their time monitoring and reacting to the newest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are simultaneously keeping an eye to the sky as severe weather season approaches.
“It’s something we’ve obviously had to discuss and be aware of,” Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said. “The major impact this pandemic is having is in resources — we have a lot of resources engaged simply in the COVID-19 response alone — so, you run into situations where those could be doing something or allocated somewhere besides where they might be needed the most. Those public health resources just aren’t plentiful enough to begin with in some of our communities.”
Besides finding necessary resources, Fell said another major battle to fight in the event of a major natural disaster would be finding ways to reach out to those most affected while being mindful of mitigating the spread of the illness.
“With any natural disaster, there are challenges,” Fell said. “Now, you’re adding the spread of a new virus into that, as well. So, before we would start bringing people in to help, we’d really need to figure out what that would look like and how we could make the situation safest for everyone involved, responders included.”
In discussing the elements behind a disaster response, Fell took the opportunity to address common community questions, first expanding on aspects of federal assistance.
“The county and state will be using the same resources we always do in these types of events, but the key to that is figuring out how many are currently engaged and can be reallocated,” Fell said. “Will we be short on some resources? Yes, but we’re still going to do everything in our power to help, whether it’s us helping another community with a natural disaster or managing one within Emporia.”
Fell commented on the availability of emergency workers as well, seeing as some have raised concerns about a lack of staffing due to stay-at-home orders and other social distancing protocols.
“Each of our department heads, especially when you talk fire and EMS, are all heavily involved in the day-to-day functions of the Emergency Operation Center, so they’re hearing the same information we’ve been putting out to the public and trying to do the best they can with the resources they have to protect their employees,” Fell said. “In the case of the sheriff’s office, you also have to think about the people housed in the jail there.”
Among some of the most crucial virus fighting measures, Fell recommended both emergency personnel and citizens use of properly-fitting face masks or face shields. Even simple barriers between a person and their outside environment, Fell said, could do much to flatten the curve, a goal especially important for those spending their days on the frontlines.
“You’re seeing a lot of masks around town right now, which I think is a good thing, for sure,” Fell said. “It’s important for all of us to recognize that that’s really something simple you can do to stop the spread. Even if you’re not symptomatic, we know there could be a period in there where you’re still spreading the disease to others. Even if it’s not an official N95 mask, they still do a lot to help the situation and reduce risk. So, the bottom line is that masks can both help us and members of the community, so I just want to encourage everyone to be mindful of that and be courteous of others.”
