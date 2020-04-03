Cherri Gay Lopez, 59, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, Kansas on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Cherri Gay Ledford was born in Eureka, Kansas on February 22, 1961, the daughter of David and Virginia June (Long) Ledford. She married Ron Williamson in 1980, they later divorced. She married Alfred Lopez June 9, 2001 in Emporia. He survives of the home.
Cherri is also survived by her son, Nicholas (Angela) Williamson, Sedgwick, Kansas; daughters, Amber Williamson, Emporia, Kansas and Lacy (Quinton) Hett, Canton, Kansas; brothers, Mike (Diana) Ledford, Monett, Missouri, and Clay (Jody) Ledford, Emporia; sisters, Rhonda Finnerty, and Rita (Tim) Bluma, both of Emporia; and grandchildren, Raylea, Trinity, Conner Williamson, Hayden Bryan, and Joss Hett. Cheri was preceded in death by both her parents.
She worked as a Document Imaging Technician for Cotton-O’Neil Clinic, Emporia, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, Kansas.
Cherri was known for her smile and laughter and didn’t know a stranger. She was fun loving, adventurous, and always helping someone in need. She loved spending time at the lake with her kids and grandkids, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Dancing with her husband was something she thoroughly enjoyed. Camping, concerts, and traveling were some of her favorite hobbies. Cherri’s grandkids were the love of her life and she never missed any of their events.
Because of present health concerns, the graveside services at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery will be private. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
A memorial has been established with the Cherri Lopez Medical Fund through Community National Bank and may be sent in care of the bank, or Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with services.
Condolences to the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
