Tammy Wessel McHargue

Tammy (Hoot)

Wessel McHargue,

age 58, of Gatesville,

passed away on

Tuesday, September

20, 2022 in Gatesville,

Texas.

Tammy Gay

Wessel McHargue

was born on

November 1, 1963 in Emporia, Kansas to Charlotte

Olsen Wessel and the late Ronald Wessel. She grew up in

Emporia, Kansas and graduated from Emporia High School

in 1982. She married Jackie McHargue in 1987, and they

moved to Gatesville in 1998.

Tammy loved horses and animals, and she followed her

mother, Charlotte Wessel’s, example of working with young

people as a 4-H volunteer leader. She gave tirelessly of her

time, talent and resources as the leader of the Coryell County

4-H horse program and as the horse judging and horse quiz

bowl coach. She was honored for her many years of service by

Coryell County Extension and Fair board in 2021.

As a child, Tammy wanted to race, whether it was on foot,

on horse or on a bicycle, and she declared she would grow

up to be a jockey. Tammy loved to run and won many medals

for speed as a member of the Emporia High School Cross

Country and Track teams. She continued running until her

health no longer allowed her to do so.

Immediately following high school, she left Kansas for

Texas and began her career in horse racing. In 1990, she was

named the Leading Rider Apprentice in Texas.

In her youth, she was a member of the Chamness 4-H

Club and the Rawhide Wranglers 4-H Horse Club in Lyon

County. She was talented in communicating with animals

which earned her many awards in the showring. She won

the National 4-H Horse Bowl contest in Pennsylvania for her

extensive knowledge of equine science; was the top sheep

showman at the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in Wichita;

was high individual in numerous National Horse Judging

contests, and even won beef showmanship with a broken arm

as she taught her steer to set his feet without the use of the

show stick.

Tammy was also an artist and enjoyed sketching, painting

and pottery. Her pottery was recognized as excellent in

several high school art shows. Her art subjects were animals,

family members and the Kansas landscape. She signed all her

creations with her nickname Hoot G. Tammy also used her

artistic talent as a floral designer, working at Graves Florist in

Gatesville.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Jackie McHargue;

daughter, Tara Lovorn and husband, Cole; mother, Charlotte

Wessel; grandchildren, Garrett Lovorn, Holten Lovorn

and Zella Lovorn to be born in November; sisters, Rhonda

Atkinson and husband, Eric; Brenda Wessel; Ginger Wessel.

Tammy loved her family closing the many miles between

Kansas and Texas with a phone call to her parents and sisters

each evening. She also loved the Kansas Flint Hills where she

and her sisters rode their horses and where her family had

many picnics. Returning or leaving Kansas, Tammy always

stopped at the cattle pens along the turnpike to gaze over the

Flint Hills and said, “this is home.”

Tammy is coming home to Kansas to stay. Family

will remember her with a private graveside service at the

Greenwood Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas, and a memorial

service in Gatesville is planned for later in 2022. Friends are

welcome to pay their respects and sign the guest book Sunday,

September 25, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas.

