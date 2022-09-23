Tammy Wessel McHargue

Tammy (Hoot)
Wessel McHargue,
age 58, of Gatesville,
passed away on
Tuesday, September
20, 2022 in Gatesville,
Texas.
Tammy Gay
Wessel McHargue
was born on
November 1, 1963 in Emporia, Kansas to Charlotte
Olsen Wessel and the late Ronald Wessel. She grew up in
Emporia, Kansas and graduated from Emporia High School
in 1982. She married Jackie McHargue in 1987, and they
moved to Gatesville in 1998.
Tammy loved horses and animals, and she followed her
mother, Charlotte Wessel’s, example of working with young
people as a 4-H volunteer leader. She gave tirelessly of her
time, talent and resources as the leader of the Coryell County
4-H horse program and as the horse judging and horse quiz
bowl coach. She was honored for her many years of service by
Coryell County Extension and Fair board in 2021.
As a child, Tammy wanted to race, whether it was on foot,
on horse or on a bicycle, and she declared she would grow
up to be a jockey. Tammy loved to run and won many medals
for speed as a member of the Emporia High School Cross
Country and Track teams. She continued running until her
health no longer allowed her to do so.
Immediately following high school, she left Kansas for
Texas and began her career in horse racing. In 1990, she was
named the Leading Rider Apprentice in Texas.
In her youth, she was a member of the Chamness 4-H
Club and the Rawhide Wranglers 4-H Horse Club in Lyon
County. She was talented in communicating with animals
which earned her many awards in the showring. She won
the National 4-H Horse Bowl contest in Pennsylvania for her
extensive knowledge of equine science; was the top sheep
showman at the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in Wichita;
was high individual in numerous National Horse Judging
contests, and even won beef showmanship with a broken arm
as she taught her steer to set his feet without the use of the
show stick.
Tammy was also an artist and enjoyed sketching, painting
and pottery. Her pottery was recognized as excellent in
several high school art shows. Her art subjects were animals,
family members and the Kansas landscape. She signed all her
creations with her nickname Hoot G. Tammy also used her
artistic talent as a floral designer, working at Graves Florist in
Gatesville.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Jackie McHargue;
daughter, Tara Lovorn and husband, Cole; mother, Charlotte
Wessel; grandchildren, Garrett Lovorn, Holten Lovorn
and Zella Lovorn to be born in November; sisters, Rhonda
Atkinson and husband, Eric; Brenda Wessel; Ginger Wessel.
Tammy loved her family closing the many miles between
Kansas and Texas with a phone call to her parents and sisters
each evening. She also loved the Kansas Flint Hills where she
and her sisters rode their horses and where her family had
many picnics. Returning or leaving Kansas, Tammy always
stopped at the cattle pens along the turnpike to gaze over the
Flint Hills and said, “this is home.”
Tammy is coming home to Kansas to stay. Family
will remember her with a private graveside service at the
Greenwood Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas, and a memorial
service in Gatesville is planned for later in 2022. Friends are
welcome to pay their respects and sign the guest book Sunday,
September 25, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas.
