An alert system worked properly during a car-train collision in Emporia this week, a railroad says.
“We determined the crossing signals and gates functioned as intended,” BNSF Railway spokesman Ben Wilemon told The Gazette late Thursday. That was based on the railroad’s “initial investigation.”
Emporia Police spokesman Capt. Ray Mattas said a sergeant at the scene of the collision reported the same thing.
“There is no indication that anything was not functioning,” Mattas said.
Police say a 26-year-old man tried to drive around the gate Wednesday afternoon near Third Avenue and Market Street. John Burton was seriously injured when his vehicle collided with a freight train.
Mattas noted BNSF has responsibility for all crossing signs and warning devices because it owns the track.
Wilemon deferred to police when it comes to the investigation of what happened.
Newman Regional Health records showed Burton was no longer a patient there Friday morning.
