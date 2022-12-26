Eugene N. “Gene” Bachman, 91, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia. He was born on April 9, 1931 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Otto N. and Ella Mae (Sperling) Bachman.
He graduated from Moundridge High School. Following graduation, Gene served in voluntary service with the Mennonite Central Committee, where he met his future wife, Amy J. Reimer. They were united in marriage on April 18, 1954 in Beatrice, Nebraska.
For 50 years, Gene owned and operated Bachman Service Center and Towing in Moundridge. He was head of the volunteer ambulance and fire department in Moundridge for many years.
Gene was a member of West Zion Mennonite Church, Moundridge.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Bachman of the home; daughter, Amy (Keith) Krehbiel of Stanford, CA; sons, Greg (Karen) Bachman of Emporia, Bo Bachman of Moundridge, and Mike Bachman of Grand Junction, CO; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters.
Private graveside services will be held at West Zion Cemetery, Moundridge. Family and friends will meet at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at West Zion Mennonite Church for a luncheon and celebration of Gene’s life. Friends may call from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, at Moundridge Funeral Home, with family present from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.