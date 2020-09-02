Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Traffic violation, 900 Cottonwood St., 8:50 a.m.

Injury accident, W 6th Ave and State St., 10:09 a.m.

Abandoned vehicle, 900 Sylvan St., 10:04 a.m.

Harassment, 1500 Prairie St., 12:32 p.m.

Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:24 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 4200 W Hwy 50, 9:51 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1500 Washington St., 9:56 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 8:45 a.m.

Warrant, 900 Road 260, 10:15 a.m.

Lost property, address redacted, 11:27 a.m.

Tuesday

Injury accident, 2800 Road F, 2:06 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Theft - Late report, 130 W 12th Ave, 9:45 a.m.

Burglary, 1200 Exchange St., 4:05 p.m.

Theft - vehicle, 2100 W 6th Ave., 4:47 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Burglary, 700 Road 150, 5:52 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

