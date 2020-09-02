Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Traffic violation, 900 Cottonwood St., 8:50 a.m.
Injury accident, W 6th Ave and State St., 10:09 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 900 Sylvan St., 10:04 a.m.
Harassment, 1500 Prairie St., 12:32 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:24 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 4200 W Hwy 50, 9:51 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1500 Washington St., 9:56 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 8:45 a.m.
Warrant, 900 Road 260, 10:15 a.m.
Lost property, address redacted, 11:27 a.m.
Tuesday
Injury accident, 2800 Road F, 2:06 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft - Late report, 130 W 12th Ave, 9:45 a.m.
Burglary, 1200 Exchange St., 4:05 p.m.
Theft - vehicle, 2100 W 6th Ave., 4:47 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Burglary, 700 Road 150, 5:52 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
