The Emporia Gazette
Two Lyon County residents were arrested after Emporia Police officers located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a local motel, Sunday morning.
According to a written release, officers with the Emporia Police Department executed a search warrant in one of the rooms at the Budget Host Inn, located at 1830 E. Hwy. 50, and found drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as several stolen firearms.
Thirty-year-old Wyatt Everly, of Hartford, and 35-year-old Mariel Martin, of Emporia, were arrested at the scene on charges of possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The vehicle was stolen from a rental car company in Wichita. The firearms were stolen in a burglary in Otoe County, Nebraska.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact EPD at 620-343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.
