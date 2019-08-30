The Emporia High girls golf team opened its season with a fourth-place finish at the Shawnee Heights Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
“We just didn’t have a great day mentally or physically starting at the range and moving onto the course,” EHS coach Rick Eckert said. “But we will get better.”
The Spartans were led by freshman Avary Eckert, who hit a 106, scoring a 53 on each set of holes.
Senior Drue Davis was next up for EHS with a score of 108, including a team-best 50 on the back nine holes.
“Avary did a really solid job today and showed some consistency,” Coach Eckert said. “It was good to see since her start was a little rough due to some serious nerves. She also dealt well with an equipment malfunction — but it was good start in her first tournament.
“Drue battled back her backside (off) today. In a couple weeks, she will be back where she needs to be and will lead us to much better scoring levels.”
Olivia Eckert was the third Spartan finisher with a 118. Jenna Fowler had a 125 and Veronica Blankley scored a 130.
“They have been working hard and it will pay off,” Coach Eckert said of the rest of the team. “(It) just (didn’t) today.”
E-High will host a golf invitational at the Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
