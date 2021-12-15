Connie L. Colbruno, 59, died December 13, 2021, at her home in Cottonwood Falls. She was born July 15, 1962, in Emporia, to Robert and Elma (Bruce) Nichols. Connie enjoyed sewing and quilting.
She is survived by: children, Jennifer Stinson of Emporia, Jeremy Green and wife LaVerne of Emporia, Jacob Colbruno of Matfield Green; grandchildren, Sierra Potter, Nathaniel Green, Madelyn Green; great grandchildren, Zayden, Isabella, Mariana, Leti; mother, Elma Nichols of Emporia; brother, Rick Nichols and wife Cindy of Salina; sister, Sandy Nichols of Cottonwood Falls; and nephews, Ryan Nichols and Brett Nichols.
Connie was preceded in death by her father.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Cottonwood Falls, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. No visitation is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Connie L. Colbruno memorial fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
