A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from an Emporia family has been located in Wichita, the Emporia Police Department said Friday.
The Jeep was taken from Meredith Templeton's driveway on Holiday Drive early Sunday morning.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received information from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stating the vehicle was located in the parking lot of a Wichita hotel. The Jeep was locked, unoccupied and did not appear to be damaged.
Templeton said she was glad the vehicle was located but was not optimistic that it would lead to an arrest.
"If they did leave it at a hotel, that might not be good," she said. "That makes me think it's not somebody local, for sure. I'm guessing it was somebody passing through, or needed to get back to Wichita worse than we did."
Templeton said she was concerned the individual may still have her key fob.
"They know where we live now," she said, adding that she planned to get her other key fobs reprogramed.
Captain Lisa Hayes said police have been following up on leads but continue to request the public’s assistance with any information about the Jeep theft, as well as three other auto burglaries along Holiday Drive reported within the same time frame. EPD believes the cases may be connected.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crimes Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or online at P3tips.
