Eden Morris, a kindergartner at William Allen White Elementary, decided that instead of receiving presents for her sixth birthday, she wanted her family and friends to donate food for community members in need.
“I wanted to help people get stuff that they actually really need,” Eden said. “It would be better if they just had food instead of having to find food. I wanted a food drive for my birthday instead of just a regular birthday. I had a food drive and there was a lot of people dropping off food.”
Eden’s birthday was Saturday, Feb. 13. On that day, the family collected 10 boxes of food and other necessities, which included cans of corn, soup, applesauce, pudding, noodles, shampoo and soap. Some of those boxes will be donated to William Allen White Elementary and the majority will be taken to the high school.
“We had talked about needs this summer and about how some people don’t have everything they need,” said Brandi Morris, Eden’s mother. “This winter especially she had wanted to help people who didn’t have food as much as she could. … This month, I was like, ‘hey, Eden, let’s go. You can go pick out food now. And so we went and bought some food that she donated to our school, William Allen White Elementary, to help fill in for families who just need a little bit extra or who have younger kids who can’t be a part of the backpack program.
“After we did that, she was like, ‘when can we do this again?’ And so that’s when we talked about her doing a food drive. Since we couldn’t have a big birthday party with everyone she would want to come, they could come and donate food and we would give them cupcakes. So she would get to celebrate with them by giving them a cupcake.”
One of Eden’s friends from her class came to drop off food, as well as family and family friends from in town. Family members from out of town sent financial donations or ordered groceries from Amazon.
“During COVID and everything that’s going on in the world, I had decided that we were going to love the people around us and I wanted Eden to feel like she was empowered,” Brandi said. “I’m thankful that she voices herself when she thinks of something, so I’m just trying to follow her lead and let her be a part in blessing the community how she can. She does some awesome things. I’m really proud of her.”
