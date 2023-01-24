A convicted felon who's accused of violating his probation in Florida was behind bars in Emporia Tuesday.
Kenneth Pearson Jr., 49, is a “fugitive from justice,” a complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says. He was captured Friday night at a location on 12th Avenue.
A separate complaint accuses Pearson of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a drug paraphernalia charge.
An Emporia Police affidavit says Pearson was reported to officers because he “showed up past curfew.”
Florida court records show Pearson was charged in October with dealing in stolen property and grand theft in Brevard County. He pleaded no contest to stealing tools in mid-November and was sentenced to 24 months' probation.
A warrant for Pearson's arrest was issued in early January after he failed to report to a probation officer two months in a row.
A scheduled court appearance for Pearson in Lyon County Tuesday afternoon on the fugitive charge was canceled due to what court records called a “data entry error.” He was still scheduled to appear on the drug charges.
It's not known if Pearson will be extradited immediately to Florida.
Based on the Florida arrest warrant, Pearson is held on no bond.
NOTE: This story has been updated to include additional details on charges against Pearson and his arrest.
