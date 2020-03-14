Imogene E. Schmidt of Olpe died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Sunflower Care Home. She was 87.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
More of a grocery selection sounds real good. Just as long as you don't try to sell it for 4 times the price.
We are so sorry. The Hammond family.
Why hasn't the St. Patty's Day parade and pub crawl been canceled?
